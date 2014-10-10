Photos: Space Shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center

Space Shuttle Endeavour on Display at the California Science Center

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

Retired space shuttle Endeavour went on display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 30, 2012, and remains a popular exhibit. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Samuel Oschin Pavilion

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

Retired space shuttle Endeavour resides in Samuel Oschin Pavilion at the California Science Center. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Endeavour Display Sign

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

A sign marks the entrance to the exhibit of retired space shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Endeavour: The California Story

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

Descriptive text greets visitors to space shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Visitors Crowd Endeavour Display

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

Visitors crowd the exhibit of retired space shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Curator Phillips Discusses Endeavour

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

Kenneth Phillips, Curator for Aerospace Science at the California Science Center, discusses Endeavour inside the exhibit. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Model of Endeavour

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

A young visitor contemplates the a model of retired space shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Rocketdyne Operations Support Center

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

Rocketdyne Operations Support Center makes up part of the Endeavour exhibit at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Visitors at the Space Shuttle Endeavour Exhibit

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

Visitors gather in the exhibit of space shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

A VIsitor in the Endeavour Exhibit

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

A visitor studies the exhibit of space shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Photo taken May 14, 2014.

Space Potty

Olivia Hemaratanatorn/Space.com

The "Space Potty" is part of the exhibit of space shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Photo taken May 14, 2014.