Beta Pictoris b in Pictures: An Alien Planet Image Gallery

Artist’s Impression of the Planet Beta Pictoris b

ESO L. Calçada/N. Risinger

This artist's view shows the planet orbiting the young star Beta Pictoris. This exoplanet is the first to have its rotation rate measured. Its eight-hour day corresponds to an equatorial rotation speed of 100,000 kilometers/hour — much faster than any planet in the Solar System.

Star Beta Pictoris

ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2

The star Beta Pictoris (center) is located 63 light-years from Earth in the constellation Pictor, the Painter, and is about 12 million years old and 75-percent more massive than our sun. Image from the European Southern Observatory's Digitized Sky Survey 2.

Whirling Dervish: Fastest-Spinning Exoplanet Discovered (Infographic)

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

On Beta Pictoris b, a planet still forming nearly 64 light-years away, a day lasts only 8.1 hours. See how Beta Pictoris b spins so fast in this Space.com infographic.

Mass and Rotation Speed of Planets Graph

ESO/I. Snellen (Leiden University)

This graphic shows the rotation speeds of several of the planets in the Solar System along with the recently measured spin rate of the planet Beta Pictoris b.

Beta Pictoris b

Processing by Christian Marois, NRC

Gemini Planet Imager's first light image shows Beta Pictoris b—a planet orbiting the star Beta Pictoris. The star, Beta Pictoris, is blocked in this image by a mask so its light doesn't interfere with the light of the planet.

ALMA Observations of Beta Pictoris Preferred Model Illustration

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/F. Reddy

This artist's concept illustrates the preferred model for explaining ALMA observations of Beta Pictoris. At the outer fringes of the system, the gravitational influence of a hypothetical giant planet (bottom left) captures comets into a dense, massive swarm (right) where frequent collisions occur.

Beta Pictoris Mystery Planet Evidence: ALMA

ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO) and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/F. Reddy

The ALMA radio telescope image of carbon monoxide around the star Beta Pictoris (above) can be deprojected (below) to simulate a view looking down on the system, revealing the large concentration of gas in its outer reaches. For comparison, orbits within our solar system are shown for scale

Map of the Sky Around Beta Pictoris

ESO, IAU and Sky & Telescope

The position of the star Beta Pictoris is marked with a circle on this chart of the constellation Pictor (The Painter's Easel). As indicated by its name, this is the second brightest star in its constellation. Together with most of the stars marked on this chart, it can be seen in a dark sky with the unaided eye.