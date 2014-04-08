Rocket Launch Photos: Europe's 1st Earth-Watching Sentinel Satellite Blasts Off

Sentinel-1A Liftoff

ESA/S. Corvaja

﻿Sentinel-1 will provide all-weather, day-or-night radar images for numerous operational services, such as emergency responses, marine and land monitoring, civil security and climate studies. Image released April 3, 2014.

Sentinel-1A Clears the Tower

ESA/S. Corvaja

Sentinel-1A lifted off on a Soyuz launcher from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 21:02 GMT (23:02 CEST) on April 3, 2014.

Sentinel-1A Launch Against Clouds and Blue Sky

ESA

Sentinel-1A Sends Back Selfie from Space

ESA

Following its launch on April 3, 2014, Sentinel-1A has performed a carefully choreographed 10-hour dance routine to open its large radar antenna and solar wings. This picture was acquired by one of its onboard cameras. Viewed looking down one of the deployed solar wings with the radar open below - with Earth as the backdrop.

Sentinel-1A Aloft

ESA/S. Corvaja

Sentinel-1A Liftoff with Engines Burning

ESA

Sentinel-1A Ready for Liftoff

ESA

Sentinel-1A sat atop the Soyuz rocket in readiness for liftoff from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on April 3, 2014.