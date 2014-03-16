Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – March 16, 2014

'Rogue' Black Holes, Fleets of 'Flat Landers' and More

David A. Aguilar, CfA

Last week Harvard University researchers said they know how spot “rogue” black holes, an American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts made a snowy but safe landing on Earth late Monday, and scientists envisioned future space missions with fleets of 'Flat Landers' exploring other planets. See the best stories from last week here.



FIRST STOP: How Gas Stations in Space Could Fuel Solar System Exploration

How Gas Stations in Space Could Fuel Solar System Exploration

Christine Daniloff/MIT

Engineers at MIT suggest setting up orbital propellant depots to fuel future missions to the moon. Such en-route stations would mean spacecraft could launch with less fuel on board and hence carry heavier loads like larger scientific experiments.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Scientists to Unveil 'Major Discovery' at Astrophysics Center Monday

Scientists to Unveil 'Major Discovery' at Astrophysics Center Monday

ESA and the Planck Collaboration

A team of scientists will unveil what they bill as a "major discovery" in the field of astrophysics on Monday (March 17) in a presentation at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA).



[Full Story]





NEXT: NASA Joins Hunt for Missing Malaysian Jetliner

NASA Joins Hunt for Missing Malaysian Jetliner

NASA

The world's premier space agency has joined the search for a commercial jetliner that vanished into thin air over the weekend.



[Full Story]





NEXT: SpaceX Delays Dragon Cargo Launch to Space Station Until March 30

SpaceX Delays Dragon Cargo Launch to Space Station Until March 30

SpaceX

The planned Sunday launch of a commercial Dragon space capsule packed with food and supplies for astronauts in orbit has been delayed until at least March 30, its SpaceX builders said today (March 13).



[Full Story]





NEXT: 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' Reboots Carl Sagan's Landmark TV Series on Fox Tonight

'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' Reboots Carl Sagan's Landmark TV Series on Fox Tonight

Fox

The iconic science TV series “Cosmos” returns to television tonight with a major relaunch decades after its first run featuring famed astronomer Carl Sagan. In the new Cosmos, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Hunt Is On for 'Rogue' Black Holes

Hunt Is On for 'Rogue' Black Holes

David A. Aguilar, CfA

Harvard University researchers say they know how spot “rogue” black holes wandering around the Milky Way.



[Full Story]





NEXT: 'Live from Space': National Geographic Brings Astronaut Life to Earth on TV Tonight

'Live from Space': National Geographic Brings Astronaut Life to Earth on TV Tonight

National Geographic Channel

National Geographic and NASA team for an unprecedented event tonight, a live 2-hour television broadcast with astronauts on the International Space Station. Here's what to look for.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Soyuz Spacecraft Returns US-Russian Space Station Crew to Earth Amid Wind, Snow

Soyuz Spacecraft Returns US-Russian Space Station Crew to Earth Amid Wind, Snow

NASA TV

An American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts made a snowy but safe landing on Earth late Monday (March 10), bringing their 5 1/2-month mission aboard the International Space Station to a successful close.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Triggered Lethal Acid Rain

Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Triggered Lethal Acid Rain

NASA

The oceans soured into a deadly sulfuric-acid stew after the huge asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs, a new study suggests.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Incredible Technology: How Fleets of 'Flat Landers' Could Explore Other Planets

Incredible Technology: How Fleets of 'Flat Landers' Could Explore Other Planets

Hamid Hemmati

Future space missions may send dozens of rug-like robots fluttering down to the surface of alien worlds, taking much of the risk out of planetary exploration.



[Full Story]



