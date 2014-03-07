Asteroid P/2013 R3 Falls Apart: Rare Hubble Space Telescope Photos

Asteroid P/2013 R3 Breaking Up: Part 1

NASA, ESA, and D. Jewitt (University of California, Los Angeles)

This series of Hubble Space Telescope photos captures a rare event in action, the breakup of asteroid P/2013 R3 as it happened in 2013 and 2014. HERE: This photo from Hubble shows the rare sight of the asteroid P/2013 R3 breaking apart. This image, the first in a series, was taken on Oct. 29, 2013.

Asteroid P/2013 R3 Breaking Apart

NASA, ESA, D. Jewitt (UCLA)

This series of images shows the asteroid P/2013 R3 breaking apart, as viewed by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in 2013. This is the first time that such a body has been seen to undergo this kind of break-up. This image was released March 6, 2014.

Asteroid P/2013 R3 Breaking Up: Part 2

NASA, ESA, and D. Jewitt (University of California, Los Angeles)

This photo from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the rare sight of the asteroid P/2013 R3 breaking apart. This image, the second in a series, was taken on Nov. 15, 2013. Image released March 6, 2014.

Asteroid P/2013 R3 Breaking Up: Part 3

NASA, ESA, and D. Jewitt (University of California, Los Angeles)

This photo from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the rare sight of the asteroid P/2013 R3 breaking apart. This image, the third in a series, was taken on Dec. 13, 2013. Image released March 6, 2014.

Asteroid P/2013 R3 Breaking Up: Part 4

NASA, ESA, and D. Jewitt (University of California, Los Angeles)

This photo from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the rare sight of the asteroid P/2013 R3 breaking apart. This image, the fourth in a series, was taken on Jan. 14, 2014. Image released March 6, 2014.

Disintegrating Asteroid P/2013 R3 Illustration

NASA, ESA, D. Jewitt (UCLA), and A. Feild (STScI)

This illustration shows one possible explanation for the disintegration of asteroid P/2013 R3.

Icon in Space

NASA

Astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope, now in its 24th year in orbit, to see asteroid P/2013 R3 breaking apart in 2013 and 2014.