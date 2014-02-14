Looking for Cosmic Valentine's Day Card? ESA Has What You Need

The European Space Agency has 15 out-of-this-world e-cards for Valentine's Day. Is one right for you?

Looking a truly out-of-this-world way to let your loved ones know you care this Valentine's Day? Look no farther than these cosmic e-cards with space photo hearts.

The European Space Agency wants to help space-loving romantics share the love this Valentine's Day with stunning e-cards of heart-shaped places on Earth and in space. And don't forget there's a full moon for Valentine's Day tonight, so lunar lovers can rejoice in the moonlight, as well (weather permitting).

There are 15 space valentine postcards to choose from, and they range from views of Earth, the sun and moon to deep space. So there is bound to be just the right card to tell your valentine how much you care. You can check them out here.

Happy Valentine's Day from Space.com!

