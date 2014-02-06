Astronauts Share Workout Tips from Space Today: Watch It Live

This photo of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was taken while aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 15, 2014 “Rare chance to see inside the end effector of the robotic arm which was placed here so Rick & Koichi could inspect” Hopkins tweeted.

Ever wondered how astronauts work out in weightlessness? It's time to find out. NASA is hosting a Google Hangout with International Space Station astronauts and fitness experts today (Feb. 6) at 12:15 p.m. EST (1715 GMT) to answer questions and share workout tips with space fans around the world.

You can watch the space fitness event live on SPACE.com via NASA, and ask questions using the hashtag #Ask NASA on Twitter and Google+. Current space station astronauts Rick Mastracchio and Mike Hopkins will talk about working out in space with NASA astronaut Jeannette Epps, U.S. Olympic bobsledder Curt Tomasevicz participating from Sochi, Russia, CrossFit Games Champion Rich Froning Jr., Houston Texans professional football player Jared Crick, and Peter Moore of Men's Health magazine.

Hopkins and Mastracchio spend about two hours each day exercising to help mitigate the negative effects of microgravity on the body, NASA officials said. The astronauts have three special workout devices they can use to help them stay in shape in the space environment. Both NASA astronauts are planning to watch the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games from their posts on the space station once the games kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday.

Get more information about the Google Hangout via NASA: https://plus.google.com/events/cpigjb8l5n1p9cjl98lueba0apc

