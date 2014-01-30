This Bluegrass 'Rocketman' Cover by Iron Horse Is Awesome (Video)

There are some space songs that we never outgrow. And yes Elton John's "Rocketman" is one of them. Now you can hear (and see) a spectacular bluegrass take on the classic by Iron Horse, a bluegrass band based in Killen, Alabama.

The band posted its version of "Rocketman" earlier this month in conjunction. The band includes Tony Robertson (on mandolin), Vance Henry (on guitar), Ricky Rogers (on bass) and Anthony Richardson, adds the banjo sound you hear. The made the "Rocketman" video in November and posted it on Youtube Jan. 1. [Best Space Music Videos Ever! (A Countdown)]

In a nice touch, Iron Horse also spliced in some classic images of space exploration history into its music video, giving it an extra flair of space nostalgia. A space shout out to @RobertPearlman of Space.com partner collectSPACE.com for the tip. If you're looking for more classic space music, see former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield's version of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" below:

