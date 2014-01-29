Trending

Brown Dwarfs: Strange Failed Stars of the Universe Explained (Infographic)

By Science & Astronomy 

The particulars of brown dwarf objects.
Not quite massive enough to ignite nuclear fusion, brown dwarfs may be as common as regular stars in the universe.
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

Brown dwarfs started out the same as ordinary stars, collapsing from giant nebulas of dust and gas. Most brown dwarfs are not quite massive enough to sustain a nuclear fusion reaction at their cores. Brown dwarfs, therefore, are transitional objects, standing between stars and giant gas planets. The mass of a brown dwarf can range from 13 to 90 times the mass of the planet Jupiter, or up to about a tenth the mass of the sun.

