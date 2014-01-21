Space History Photo: Gernhardt on Robot Arm

Astronaut Michael Gerhardt stands on the Manipulator Foot Restraint during his STS-69 Extravehicular Activity in September of 1995.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the pale blue Earth serves as backdrop for astronaut Michael Gernhardt during his Extravehicular Activity (EVA). He is standing on a Manipulator Foot Restraint (MFR) attached to the Remote Manipulator System (RMS).

He is positioned over the Payload Bay and Endeavour's forward section is reflected in his visor. A thermal cube is attached to the RMS and records temperatures during spacesuit evaluations. Unlike earlier spacewalking astronauts, Gernhardt was able to use an electronic cuff checklist, a prototype developed for the assembly of the International Space Station (ISS).

