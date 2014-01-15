Space History Photo: STS-95 Rollover

The orbiter Discovery shown as it rolls over to the Vehicle Assembly Building on Sept. 14, 1998.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the rollover of the orbiter Discovery from the Orbiter Processing Facility Bay 2 to the Vehicle Assembly Building draws the attention of KSC employees. The orbiter displays the recently painted NASA logo, termed the meatball, on its left wing and both sides of the fuselage.

Discovery (OV-103) is scheduled for its 25th flight, from Launch Pad 39B, on October 29, 1998, for the STS-95 mission.

