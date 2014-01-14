Launch Photos: India's Big Rocket Lifts Off with GSAT-14 Satellite

GSLV-D5 Lifts Off with GSAT-14 Satellite

Indian Space Research Organisation

The Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-D5 rocket successfully launched GSAT-14 satellite from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India on Jan. 5, 2014.

Lift Off! GSLV-D5 Launches with GSAT-14

Indian Space Research Organisation

This image shows the Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-D5 rocket as it successfully launched the GSAT-14 satellite from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India on Jan. 5, 2014.

India’s GSLV-D5 Rocket Lifts Off with GSAT-14

Indian Space Research Organisation

The Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-D5 rocket successfully lifted off with the GSAT-14 satellite from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India on Jan. 5, 2014.

India’s GSLV-D5 Rocket Blasts Off

Indian Space Research Organisation

The Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-D5 rocket successfully took off with GSAT-14 satellite from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India on Jan. 5, 2014.

GSLV-D5 Takes Off with GSAT-14 Satellite

Indian Space Research Organisation

This photo shows the Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-D5 rocket as it successfully took off with GSAT-14 satellite from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India on Jan. 5, 2014.

GSLV-D5 Begins Launch with GSAT-14

Indian Space Research Organisation

The Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-D5 rocket successfully took off with GSAT-14 satellite from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India on Jan. 5, 2014.

GSLV-D5 Rocket at Second Launch Pad

Indian Space Research Organisation

The Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-D5 rocket is seen in this image at the Second Launch Pad (Umbilical Tower), SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India.

India’s GSLV-D5 Rocket Moves to Launch Pad

Indian Space Research Organisation

The Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-D5 rocket is seen moving toward the launch pad, SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India.

India’s GSLV-D5 Rocket Rolls Out

Indian Space Research Organisation

This image shows GSLV-D5 as it rolls out from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad, SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India.

GSLV-D5 Rocket at Vehicle Assembly Building

Indian Space Research Organisation

This image shows a fully integrated GSLV-D5 rocket in the vehicle assembly building, SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India.

GSAT-14 Satellite Undergoes Tests

Indian Space Research Organisation

This image shows a GSAT-14 satellite undergoing an electro magnetic interference and electro magnetic compatibility test, SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India.