Space History Photo: Astronaut Edward White Ready For Gemini IV Liftoff

Astronaut Edward White awaits Gemini IV's launch in the crews ready room on June 3, 1965.
(Image: © NASA.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut Edward H. White II, pilot for NASA's Gemini IV mission is shown in the crew's ready room at Launch Complex 16, suited and ready to ride the van to Launch Complex 19 for insertion in the spacecraft.

The Gemini IV flight was launched at 10:16 am EST on June 3, 1965. The objective of the Gemini IV mission was to evaluate and test the effects of four days in space on the crew, equipment, and control systems. White successfully accomplished the first U.S. spacewalk during the Gemini IV mission.

