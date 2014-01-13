Launch Photos: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lofts Thaicom 6 Satellite

SpaceX Launches Telecom Satellite, Jan. 6, 2014

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Jan. 6, 2014, carrying the THAICOM 6 telecommunications satellite to orbit.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches THAICOM 6 Satellite

SpaceX

Falcon 9 Rocket 1:54 Into Launch of THAICOM 6 Satellite

SpaceX

A camera mounted on the rocket shows the view looking back to Earth as

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch of THAICOM 6 Satellite Begins

SpaceX

Thaicom 6 Launch Supported by 45th Space Wing

Walter Scriptunas II

The U.S. Air Force's 45th Space Wing provided Eastern Range support to the successful launch of the Thaicom 6 communications satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 6, 2014. "I am immensely proud of the work of the wing and our mission partners," said Col. Robert Pavelko, vice commander, 45th Space Wing, who also served as the Launch Decision Authority.

THAICOM 6 Falcon 9 GEO Transfer Mission Launch Behind Hangar

SpaceX

Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) successfully launched the THAICOM 6 satellite for leading Asian satellite operator THAICOM on Jan 6, 2014, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. A Falcon 9 rocket delivered THAICOM 6 to its targeted geosynchronous transfer orbit at 22.5 degrees inclination. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle performed as expected, meeting 100% of mission objectives.

THAICOM 6 Falcon 9 GEO Transfer Mission Launch

SpaceX

THAICOM 6 Falcon 9 GEO Transfer Mission Launch

SpaceX

THAICOM 6 Falcon 9 GEO Transfer Mission Launch

SpaceX

THAICOM 6 Falcon 9 GEO Transfer Mission Launch

SpaceX

THAICOM 6 Falcon 9 GEO Transfer Mission Launch

SpaceX

