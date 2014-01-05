Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Jan. 5, 2014

First Asteroid Discovery of 2014, Super-Planets and More

NASA, ESA, G. Bacon (STScI)/L. Kreidberg and J. Bean (University of Chicago), and H. Knutson (California Institute of Technology)

Last week astronomers spotted the first new asteroid of 2014, Hubble Telescope revealed super-planets covered in alien clouds and China's moon rover and lander were spotted by NASA spacecraft. See the best stories from last week here.



CSS/LPL/UA

Astronomers have spotted the first new asteroid of 2014 — a car-size space rock that apparently slammed into Earth's atmosphere just after the calendar turned over.



NASA, ESA, G. Bacon (STScI)/L. Kreidberg and J. Bean (University of Chicago), and H. Knutson (California Institute of Technology)

Two alien planets, one a super-Earth and the other a warm Neptune, appear to be covered in high clouds, scientists say. See how they used the Hubble Space Telescope to spot the extraterrestrial weather.



NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

China's first moon lander and rover have been spotted on the lunar surface by a sharp-shooting NASA spacecraft orbiting the moon.



Orbital Sciences

The commercial spaceflight company Orbital Sciences has delayed the launch if its first delivery mission to the International Space Station next week by at least one or two days due to expected frigid temperatures.



NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-Hubble/Europe Collab

Thousands of scientists will gather next week for the American Astronomical Society winter meeting, dubbed the “Super Bowl” of astronomy.



Mars Desert Research Station

Scientists, engineers and legions of volunteers have worked hard to make a mock Mars habitat in Utah as realistic as possible.



SPACE.com

Over the years when I’ve spoken with many other amateur astronomers about their interest in the sky most have said that it could be traced back to receiving their first telescope at Christmastime. With the holidays now just behind us, perhaps you now fall into this category. If this were the case, what I'll say in this article will prove to be very useful, for as a new telescope user, you're now at a very important crossroad.



Beyoncé

Beyoncé is ending the year on a sour note with members of the NASA community. The singer sampled an audio clip from the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster as part of her new song, 'XO,' upsetting those closest to the loss, the fallen astronauts' families.



Bryan Versteeg/Mars One

Mars One announced Monday (Dec. 30) that it has picked 1,058 aspiring spaceflyers to move on to the next round in its search for the first humans to live and die on the Red Planet.



