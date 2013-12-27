Spacewalk Photos: Cosmonauts Tackle HD Cameras on Space Station - Dec. 27, 2013

Russian Cosmonauts On Spacewalk: Dec. 27, 2013

Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov, Expedition 38 commander, and flight engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Dec. 27, 2013. One of the cosmonauts is visible in this view from the other's spacesuit helmet camera.



The spacewalkers spent 8 hours, 7 minutes outside the space station - a new duration record for Russian spacewalks.

Russian Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk: Dec. 27, 2013

Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov, Expedition 38 commander, and flight engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Dec. 27, 2013. NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio took this photo from inside the station.

UrtheCast Camera Installed on Space Station: Dec. 27, 2013

A high-resolution Urthecast Earth observation camera is seen on the exterior of the International Space Station after being installed by Russian spacewalkers Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy on Dec. 27, 2013. The commercial camera will be used by Urthecast stream live views of Earth on the Internet.

UrtheCast Cameras on Space Station: Graphic

This NASA graphic shows how the commercial UrtheCast cameras are set up on the International Space Station after the Dec. 27, 2013 spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy.

Cosmonaut Spacewalkers for Dec. 27, 2013

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy took a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Dec. 27, 2013 to install commercial Earth observation cameras for the company UrtheCast and swap out experiments on the orbiting laboratory's hull.

Spacewalking Cosmonauts Outside Station: Dec. 27, 2013

Cosmonauts Retrieve UrtheCast Camera

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy retrieve an UrtheCast high-resolution camera from the International Space Station's exterior during a Dec. 27, 2013 spacewalk following a technical glitch.

ISS Crew Locations: Dec. 27, 2013 Spacewalk

This NASA graphic shows the locations of the six Expedition 38 crew members during a Russian spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Dec. 27, 2013.

UrtheCast HD Video Camera for Space

The Canadian company UrtheCast plans to launch high-definition video cameras like this one to the International Space Station to beam near real-time views of Earth from space.

UrtheCast video

An example of what an UrtheCast video would look like. UrtheCast is a startup that plans to mount high-definition cameras underneath the International Space Station, to stream slightly delayed video of the Earth from space.