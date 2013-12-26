DigitalGlobe Top Image Contest 2013: The Candidate Photos

Cambambe Dam, Cuanza River, Angola

Cuanza River, Angola, April 28, 2013 — Cambambe Dam.

Fires in Dunalley, Australia

Dunalley, Australia, Jan. 6, 2013 — Fires, false color image (red areas = healthy vegetation).

The Citadel of Aleppo, Syria

Aleppo, Syria, May 26, 2013 — The Citadel of Aleppo, a medieval fortified palace. Interesting optical illusion: Rotate the image 180 degrees and the "hole" becomes a "hill."

Colorado River, Utah, USA

Utah, USA, April 22, 2013 — The Colorado River is positioned to provide an interesting optical illusion in this image.

Versailles, France — Palace of Versailles

Versailles, France, Aug. 20, 2013 — Palace of Versailles.

Australia — Great Barrier Reef

Australia, April 22, 2013 — Great Barrier Reef.

Near Sur, Oman — Massive “Green Tide”

Near the city of Sur, Oman, Feb. 13, 2013 — A massive "green tide."

Croatia — Galešnjak (Island of Love)

Croatia, Feb. 16, 2013 — Galešnjak (Island of Love).

Hong Kong, China — Giant Rubber Duck

Hong Kong, China, May 9, 2013 — Giant rubber duck.

Madang Province, Papua New Guinea — Manam Volcano

Madang Province, Papua New Guinea, March 22, 2013 — Manam Volcano.

Naples, Italy — Mount Vesuvius

Naples, Italy, Feb. 19, 2013 — Mount Vesuvius.