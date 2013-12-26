DigitalGlobe Top Image Contest 2013: The Candidate Photos

Cambambe Dam, Cuanza River, Angola
Cuanza River, Angola, April 28, 2013 — Cambambe Dam. DigitalGlobe's annual Top Image of the Year contest showcases satellite images of natural disasters, political issues, natural wonders and current events from 2013. First round voting on Facebook closes Dec. 16.
Fires in Dunalley, Australia
Dunalley, Australia, Jan. 6, 2013 — Fires, false color image (red areas = healthy vegetation).
The Citadel of Aleppo, Syria
Aleppo, Syria, May 26, 2013 — The Citadel of Aleppo, a medieval fortified palace. Interesting optical illusion: Rotate the image 180 degrees and the "hole" becomes a "hill."
Colorado River, Utah, USA
Utah, USA, April 22, 2013 — The Colorado River is positioned to provide an interesting optical illusion in this image.
Versailles, France — Palace of Versailles
Versailles, France, Aug. 20, 2013 — Palace of Versailles.
Australia — Great Barrier Reef
Australia, April 22, 2013 — Great Barrier Reef.
Near Sur, Oman — Massive “Green Tide”
Near the city of Sur, Oman, Feb. 13, 2013 — A massive "green tide."
Croatia — Galešnjak (Island of Love)
Croatia, Feb. 16, 2013 — Galešnjak (Island of Love).
Hong Kong, China — Giant Rubber Duck
Hong Kong, China, May 9, 2013 — Giant rubber duck.
Madang Province, Papua New Guinea — Manam Volcano
Madang Province, Papua New Guinea, March 22, 2013 — Manam Volcano.
Naples, Italy — Mount Vesuvius
Naples, Italy, Feb. 19, 2013 — Mount Vesuvius.