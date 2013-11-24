Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Nov. 24, 2013

Neutrino Detector’s ‘Major Breakthrough’, Launch Sets New Record and More

Last week the IceCube Neutrino Observatory found evidence of very high-energy neutrinos from outside the solar system, a dazzling rocket launch set a new record, and the brightest explosion in the universe ever seen defied astronomy theories.





Comet ISON's Thanksgiving Sun Encounter: An Observer's Guide

During this upcoming week, Comet ISON will finally sweep in to make its closest approach to the Sun on Thanksgiving Day. Based on the very latest observations, we'll try to forecast what observers might see in the coming weeks. [Full Story]





NASA Launches Robotic Mars Probe to Investigate Martian Atmosphere Mystery

NASA successfully launched their next mission to Mars set to explore the thin Martian atmosphere when it arrives at the Red Planet in 10 months. [Full Story]





New US Space Transportation Policy Stresses Private Spacecraft, Heavy-Lift Rocket

The Obama administration has outlined its strategy for maintaining what it describes as the United States' global leadership role in spaceflight and exploration. [Full Story]





Neutrino Detector Finds Elusive Extraterrestrial Particles in 'Major Breakthrough'

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica has found evidence of very high-energy neutrinos from outside the solar system, which hold clues to the sources of cosmic rays. [Full Story]





Strange Discovery: Giant Dust Ring Found Near Venus Orbit

Astronomers have discovered a strange ring of cosmic dust surrounding the sun near the orbit of Venus. See what it means here. [Full Story]





Brightest Explosion In the Universe Ever Seen Defies Astronomy Theories

An unusually powerful “monster” gamma-ray burst -- a violent blast of gamma radiation from an exploding massive star -- was observed in a relatively nearby universe. [Full Story]





Dazzling Nighttime Rocket Launch Puts 29 Satellites In Orbit, a New Record

A Minotaur I rocket blasted off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia tonight carrying 29 satellites — the most ever lifted to orbit aboard a single launch vehicle. [Full Story]



