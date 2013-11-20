Launch Photos: Minotaur 1 Rocket Lights Up Night Sky

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launches ORS-3: Nov. 19, 2013
An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket lights up the night sky as it launches the Air Force's ORS-3 mission of 29 small satellites into orbit from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
Liftoff! Minotaur 1 Rocket Launches at Night
An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket launches the Air Force's ORS-3 mission of 29 small satellites into orbit from Pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch Streak: Nov. 19, 2013
An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket streaks toward space in this long-exposure view of the Air Force's ORS-3 mission launch of 29 small satellites from Pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch: Nov. 19, 2013
A United States Air Force Minotaur 1 rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket deployed 29 small satellites, including Hoʻoponopono 2 built by University of Hawai'i at Manoa engineering students. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
Minotaur 1 Rocket Streak: Nov. 19, 2013
Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch from Cape May, NJ
Photographer Chris Bakely captured this stunning view of a Minotaur 1 rocket streaking over Cape May, N.J., during the ORS-3 launch of 29 small satellites from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch: Spectators
Professor Wayne Shiroma and students Larry Martin and Windell Jones of the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa College of Engineering watch the launch of the Air Force Minotaur 1 rocket carrying the satellite they helped build. Liftoff occurred on Nov. 19, 2013 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch from Albany, NY
Louis Suarato of Albany, N.Y., captured this view of the Minotaur 1 rocket launch from Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched 29 satellites into orbit on the ORS-3 mission by the U.S. Air Force and NASA. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
ORS-3 Mission Launches on Nov. 19, 2013
A Minotaur 1 rocket rises into the Virginia sky on Nov. 19, 2013, carrying a record-breaking 29 satellites to orbit on the ORS-3 mission. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
ELaNa IV CubeSat Launch Collage
A collage of images shows the CubeSats set to launch on the Orbital Sciences ORS-3 mission, Nov. 19, 2013, from Wallops Island, VA. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]
ORS-3 Mission Rises into the Sky on Nov. 19, 2013
