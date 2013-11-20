Launch Photos: Minotaur 1 Rocket Lights Up Night Sky

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launches ORS-3: Nov. 19, 2013

NASA/Brea Reeves

An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket lights up the night sky as it launches the Air Force's ORS-3 mission of 29 small satellites into orbit from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

Liftoff! Minotaur 1 Rocket Launches at Night

NASA/Chris Perry

An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket launches the Air Force's ORS-3 mission of 29 small satellites into orbit from Pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch Streak: Nov. 19, 2013

NASA/Allison Stancil

An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket streaks toward space in this long-exposure view of the Air Force's ORS-3 mission launch of 29 small satellites from Pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch: Nov. 19, 2013

University of Hawaii

A United States Air Force Minotaur 1 rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket deployed 29 small satellites, including Hoʻoponopono 2 built by University of Hawai'i at Manoa engineering students. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Streak: Nov. 19, 2013

NASA/Jamie Adkins

An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket streaks toward space in this long-exposure view of the Air Force's ORS-3 mission launch of 29 small satellites from Pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch from Cape May, NJ

Chris Bakely

Photographer Chris Bakely captured this stunning view of a Minotaur 1 rocket streaking over Cape May, N.J., during the ORS-3 launch of 29 small satellites from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch: Spectators

University of Hawaii

Professor Wayne Shiroma and students Larry Martin and Windell Jones of the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa College of Engineering watch the launch of the Air Force Minotaur 1 rocket carrying the satellite they helped build. Liftoff occurred on Nov. 19, 2013 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch from Albany, NY

Louis Suarato

Louis Suarato of Albany, N.Y., captured this view of the Minotaur 1 rocket launch from Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched 29 satellites into orbit on the ORS-3 mission by the U.S. Air Force and NASA. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

ORS-3 Mission Launches on Nov. 19, 2013

NASA TV

A Minotaur 1 rocket rises into the Virginia sky on Nov. 19, 2013, carrying a record-breaking 29 satellites to orbit on the ORS-3 mission. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

ELaNa IV CubeSat Launch Collage

NASA

A collage of images shows the CubeSats set to launch on the Orbital Sciences ORS-3 mission, Nov. 19, 2013, from Wallops Island, VA. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]

ORS-3 Mission Rises into the Sky on Nov. 19, 2013

NASA TV

A Minotaur 1 rocket rises into the Virginia sky on Nov. 19, 2013, carrying a record-breaking 29 satellites to orbit on the ORS-3 mission. [Read the Full Story of the Successful Night Launch Here]