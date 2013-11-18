MAVEN Launch Photos: NASA Mars Orbiter Launches Toward Red Planet

United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket Successfully Launches MAVEN Mission on Journey to the Red Planet

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 1:28 p.m. EST, Nov. 18, 2013. MAVEN will examine specific processes on Mars that led to the loss of much of its atmosphere.

MAVEN Mission Takes Flight with Successful Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Atlas V rocket with NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft took off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41, on Nov. 18, Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Atlas V and MAVEN Launch: Winged Spectators

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft launches from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Atlas V Rocket Blasts Off with MAVEN

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Atlas V rocket with NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft took flight from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41, on Nov. 18.

MAVEN Launch With Vertical Integration Facility

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft lifts off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V booster from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Nov. 18, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches MAVEN Mars Probe

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket with NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft launches from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Low Angle of MAVEN Launch

NASA TV

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft launched Nov. 18, 2013, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, beginning its 10-month journey to the Red Planet.

MAVEN's Fiery Blastoff

NASA TV

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft launched Nov. 18, 2013, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, beginning its 10-month journey to Mars.

MAVEN Spacecraft Launches With Huge Exhaust Plume

NASA TV

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft launched Nov. 18, 2013, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, beginning its 10-month journey to the Red Planet.