Astrophysicist Questions Science of New Movie 'Gravity' via Twitter

While "Gravity" raked in about $55.6 million at the box office in its opening weekend, at least one real-life space scientist has a few issues with the science of the new movie. Astrophysicist and host of the upcoming "Cosmos" TV reboot, Neil deGrasse Tyson, spent part of Sunday (Oct. 6) picking apart the more scientifically flawed aspects of the movie.

"Mysteries of #Gravity: Why we enjoy a SciFi film set in make-believe space more than we enjoy actual people set in real space," Tyson (@neiltyson) wrote on Twitter. He also went on to poke holes in some of the more unbelievable aspects of "Gravity" including why Sandra Bullock's hair didn't seem to experience the effects of weightlessness with the rest of her.

In all, Tyson posted more than 15 tweets related to "Gravity" through the course of the day. Although he pointed out the issues in the story, Tyson is still a fan of the film: "My Tweets hardly ever convey opinion. Mostly perspectives on the world. But if you must know, I enjoyed #Gravity very much." Read more of Tyson's tweets here: https://twitter.com/neiltyson

