Some people attempting to visit SPACE.com this week may have been affected by this issue: Google has been intermittently blocking access to SPACE.com through its Chrome browser and Search, because it believed it had detected malware on SPACE.com.

We have determined that this is incorrect, and there is no malware on the site. We are working with Google to get the blocks removed.

We wanted to apologize for this inconvenience and thank our fans for ongoing support.