On Jan. 28, 1970, the two Apollo 13 crew members walk through the events of their upcoming EVA.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the two members of the Apollo 13 crew who will land on the Moon's Fra Mauro region in the lunar module this spring underwent a walk-through of the extravehicular activity timeline on Jan. 28, 1970.

Fred W. Haise, Jr., Lunar Module Pilot, tries out a motorized core sampler, right, while James A. Lovell, Jr., the Apollo 13 Commander, looks on at left.

