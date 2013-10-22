Photos: Orbital Sciences' 1st Cygnus Spacecraft Flight to Space Station

Orbital Sciences Cygnus Leaves ISS

NASA

The first privately built Cygnus spacecraft built by Orbital Sciences Corp. is released from the International Space Station's robotic arm on Oct. 22, 2013 to end its first test flight to the station. [Read the Full Story Here.]

Cygnus Spacecraft at ISS and Earth

NASA

The first Cygnus commercial cargo spacecraft built by Orbital Sciences Corp. is seen here attached to the International Space Station's Harmony node, after arriving at the station on Sept. 29, 2013. It undocked on Oct. 22.[Read the Full Story Here.]

Cygnus Spacecraft Captured at ISS

NASA TV

The first Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus spacecraft is captured by the International Space Station's robotic arm on Sept. 29, 2013 during a major test flight of the unmanned commercial space cargo ship. [Read the Full Story Here]

Orbital Sciences Cygnus and ISS: Closeup

NASA TV

This close-up shows the first Cygnus commercial cargo spacecraft built by Orbital Sciences Corp. attached to the end of the robotic arm on the International Space Station after the two spacecraft met at 7 a.m. ET on Sept. 29, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Orbital Sciences Cygnus Spacecraft Near ISS

NASA TV

Orbital Sciences' first Cygnus spacecraft to visit the International Space Station hovers near the station in this still from a NASA TV broadcast during the cargo ship's first rendezvous with the orbiting lab on Sept. 29, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

1st Cygnus Spacecraft Arrives at ISS

NASA TV

Orbital Sciences' first Cygnus spacecraft to visit the International Space Station hovers near the station in this still from a NASA TV broadcast during the cargo ship's first rendezvous with the orbiting lab on Sept. 29, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Cygnus Near Space Station: Computer View

NASA TV

Orbital Sciences' first Cygnus spacecraft to visit the International Space Station is seen in a computer view used by station astronauts during the cargo ship's first rendezvous with the station on Sept. 29, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Antares-Cygnus Launch, Sept. 18, 2013

Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket lifts off with the company's first Cygnus space station resupply ship from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Sept. 18, 2013.

Antares Rocket Soars in Clear Blue Sky

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, with the Cygnus cargo spacecraft aboard, is seen blazing into the sky as it launches from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS), Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Va.

Antares Rocket Launch Exhaust Plume

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The exhaust plume from Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, with the Cygnus cargo spacecraft aboard, is seen moments after liftoff from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS), Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Va.

Smoke Ring Follows Receding Antares Rocket After Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, with the Cygnus cargo spacecraft aboard, is seen as it launches from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS), Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Va.