Moon Dust Mission: How NASA's LADEE Spacecraft Works (Infographic)

The Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer will uncover details of the moon's thin atmosphere. (Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

NASA's tiny LADEE (Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer) satellite orbits the moon, taking measurements that reveal the nature of the tenuous lunar atmosphere. A laser communications system will also be tested. The 844-pound (383 kilograms) LADEE moon dust spacecraft built on an inexpensive framework that can also be used for other missions.