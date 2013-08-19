NASA's tiny LADEE (Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer) satellite orbits the moon, taking measurements that reveal the nature of the tenuous lunar atmosphere. A laser communications system will also be tested. The 844-pound (383 kilograms) LADEE moon dust spacecraft built on an inexpensive framework that can also be used for other missions.
Moon Dust Mission: How NASA's LADEE Spacecraft Works (Infographic)
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
