Inside a Neutron Star (Infographic)

By Science & Astronomy 

Infographic: How neutron stars, pulsars and magnetars work.
With the highest density of any known space object, neutron stars can beam radiation across the galaxy.
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

Neutron stars were first theorized in the 1930s, soon after the discovery of the neutron. In the 1960s, regular radio pulses from space were detected. Their origin was unknown, and some scientists thought these pulses might be evidence of extraterrestrial life. Later, it was discovered that the regular signals were caused by a pulsar, a type of neutron star.

