Trending

Stargazer Sees Amazing Half Moon Bathed in Blue (Photo)

By Skywatching 

Blue Added to Half Moon VegaStar Carpentier
VegaStar Carpentier took this photo of the moon from Champagne Ardenne, France on April 30, 2013. The photographer used a Canon EOS1000D camera and a Celestron Astromaster telescope to capture the shot. The blue color was added to the moon during processing.
(Image: © VegaStar Carpentier)

With a hint of blue, a French night sky photographer added a touch of artistry to this stunning image of the moon.

Astrophotographer VegaStar Carpentier took this photo from Champagne Ardenne, France on April 30, 2013. She used a Canon EOS1000D camera and a Celestron Astromaster telescope to capture the shot.

In the image, the moon is about to reach the last quarter phase. A last quarter moon often appears about half-illuminated from Earth and rises around midnight. After the last quarter phase, one will see a waning crescent phase in the sky. [Phases of the Moon Explained]

The blue color in the moon was added by the photographer during processing. The popular term Blue Moon isn’t a reference to color but rather to the second of two full moons to occur in the same month.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing skywatching photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.com.

Follow us @SpacedotcomFacebook and Google+.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.