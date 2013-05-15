Stargazer Sees Amazing Half Moon Bathed in Blue (Photo)

VegaStar Carpentier took this photo of the moon from Champagne Ardenne, France on April 30, 2013. The photographer used a Canon EOS1000D camera and a Celestron Astromaster telescope to capture the shot. The blue color was added to the moon during processing.

With a hint of blue, a French night sky photographer added a touch of artistry to this stunning image of the moon.

Astrophotographer VegaStar Carpentier took this photo from Champagne Ardenne, France on April 30, 2013. She used a Canon EOS1000D camera and a Celestron Astromaster telescope to capture the shot.

In the image, the moon is about to reach the last quarter phase. A last quarter moon often appears about half-illuminated from Earth and rises around midnight. After the last quarter phase, one will see a waning crescent phase in the sky. [Phases of the Moon Explained]

The blue color in the moon was added by the photographer during processing. The popular term Blue Moon isn’t a reference to color but rather to the second of two full moons to occur in the same month.

