The Apollo 7 Saturn IB as seen during launch on Oct. 11, 1968.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Apollo 7 Saturn IB space vehicle is launched from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 34 at 11:03 a.m. October 11, 1968.

A tracking antenna is on the left and a pad service structure on the right.

