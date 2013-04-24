Trending

Launch Photos: Progress 51 Cargo Ship Soars Toward Space Station

By Spaceflight 

Progress 51 Launch

NASA TV

After launching from Kazakhstan early in the morning on April 24, 2013, Russia's unmanned Progress 51 cargo ship (also known as Progress M-19M) suffered a glitch when in orbit. [Read the full story]

Progress M-19M Cargo Vehicle Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

On April 24, 2013, the automatic cargo vehicle Progress M-19M launched to the ISS from the Baikonur launch site. [Read the full story]

Russia's Progress Cargo Spacecraft

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

An infographic profile of the Progress cargo ship used to service the International Space Station. See how they work. [Read the full story]

Progress M-19M Cargo Vehicle Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Progress M-19M Cargo Vehicle Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Progress M-19M Cargo Vehicle Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Progress M-19M Cargo Vehicle Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Progress M-19M Cargo Vehicle Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Progress M-19M Cargo Vehicle Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Progress 51 Docking

NASA TV

The Russian Progress 51 nears the International Space Station after a glitch involving a navigational antenna. Image released April 26, 2013.

Progress 51 Docking

NASA TV

A Russian Progress 51 robotic spacecraft successfully docked to the International Space Station today (April 26, 2013).

