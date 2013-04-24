Launch Photos: Progress 51 Cargo Ship Soars Toward Space Station

Progress 51 Launch

After launching from Kazakhstan early in the morning on April 24, 2013, Russia's unmanned Progress 51 cargo ship (also known as Progress M-19M) suffered a glitch when in orbit. [Read the full story]

Progress M-19M Cargo Vehicle Launch

On April 24, 2013, the automatic cargo vehicle Progress M-19M launched to the ISS from the Baikonur launch site. [Read the full story]

Russia's Progress Cargo Spacecraft

An infographic profile of the Progress cargo ship used to service the International Space Station. See how they work. [Read the full story]

Progress 51 Docking

The Russian Progress 51 nears the International Space Station after a glitch involving a navigational antenna. Image released April 26, 2013.

A Russian Progress 51 robotic spacecraft successfully docked to the International Space Station today (April 26, 2013).