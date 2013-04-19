Animals in Space: Russia's Bion-M1 Space Capsule a Cosmic Zoo (Gallery)

Liftoff! Russian Soyuz Launches Bion-M1

TsENKI

A Russian Soyuz rocket launches the Bion-M1 animal-carrying space capsule into orbit from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on April 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Bion-M1: Next Stop, Space

TsENKI

A Russian Soyuz rocket soars toward orbit carrying the Bion-M1 animal-carrying space capsule on April 19, 2013 after a smooth launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. [Read the Full Story]

Experiment BIOS MLZH 01 Studying Mice

Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences

This image shows scientific equipment for studying mice, BIOS MLZH 01, to be flown on the Bion-M1 mission. [Read the Full Story]

Bion-M1 Mission Logo

NASA

The Bion-M1 mission logo depicts a mouse and a gecko. [Read the Full Story]

History of Animals in Space (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Infographics Artist

Fruit flies launched in 1947 became the first animals to reach outer space and be recovered alive. See the full history of animals in space here.

Soyuz Rocket with Bion-M1

TsENKI

This amazing view shows Russia's animal-carrying Bion-M1 spacecraft atop its Soyuz rocket awaiting launch from a pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Liftoff set for April 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Bion-M1 Animal Space Capsule

Russian Federal Space Agency

The Bion-M1 space capsule, which will carry animals into space in April 2013, is seen during mission preparations at its Baikonur Cosmodrome launch site in Kazakhstan. [Read the Full Story]

Bion-M1 Spacecraft's Geckos

Roscosmos

This image shows the final outfitting of the Bion-M1 spacecraft with biological objects and animals. [Read the Full Story]

Geckos for Bion M1 Mission

Roscosmos

Geckos will fly on the Russian Bion M1 space mission for the purposes of biological research. [Read the Full Story]

Snails for Bion-M1 Mission

Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Snails will be flown on the Bion-M1 space mission for purposes of scientific research. [Read the Full Story]

Mongolian Gerbil Chipping

Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences

A Mongolian gerbil receives an electronic chip. Gerbils of this type will fly on the Bion-M1 mission for research into the biological and physiological effects of spaceflight on them. [Read the Full Story]