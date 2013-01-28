Photos: Pioneering Animals in Space

Laika
Laika, a mixed-breed dog, was the first living being in orbit. She was launched on the Soviet Union's Sputnik 2 mission in November 1957.
Sam the Monkey Astronaut
A rhesus monkey named Sam is shown after his flight of Dec. 4, 1959, which tested the launch-escape system of NASA's Mercury spacecraft.
Miss Sam the Monkey Readies for Flight
The rhesus monkey Miss Sam is placed in a container for a January 1960 flight that tested the launch-escape system of NASA's Mercury capsule.
Ham the Space Chimp
Ham the chimpanzee after his successful suborbital spaceflight of Jan. 31, 1961.
The Legacy of Space Chimps
The real-life Ham is led down the steps from a trailer.
Enos the Chimp Before His Orbital Flight
Enos the chimpanzee being readied for his orbital spaceflight of Nov. 29, 1961.
Iran's Space-Traveling Monkey
Iranian space officials announced Monday (Jan. 28, 2013) that they have successfully launched a live monkey into space.
Iran's Space-Traveling Monkey #2
