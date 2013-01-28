Photos: Pioneering Animals in Space

Laika

NASA

Laika, a mixed-breed dog, was the first living being in orbit. She was launched on the Soviet Union's Sputnik 2 mission in November 1957.

Sam the Monkey Astronaut

NASA

A rhesus monkey named Sam is shown after his flight of Dec. 4, 1959, which tested the launch-escape system of NASA's Mercury spacecraft.

Miss Sam the Monkey Readies for Flight

NASA

The rhesus monkey Miss Sam is placed in a container for a January 1960 flight that tested the launch-escape system of NASA's Mercury capsule.

Ham the Space Chimp

NASA

Ham the chimpanzee after his successful suborbital spaceflight of Jan. 31, 1961.

The Legacy of Space Chimps

NASA

The real-life Ham is led down the steps from a trailer.

Enos the Chimp Before His Orbital Flight

NASA

Enos the chimpanzee being readied for his orbital spaceflight of Nov. 29, 1961.

Iran's Space-Traveling Monkey

Iran State TV/Powered by NewsLook

Iranian space officials announced Monday (Jan. 28, 2013) that they have successfully launched a live monkey into space.

Iran's Space-Traveling Monkey #2

Iran State TV/Powered by NewsLook

