Iran in Space: Rockets, Satellites & Monkeys (Photos)

UrtheCast Camera View of Iran Space Launch Center
This footage, which was captured on March 2, 2016 by UrtheCast's Iris camera from the exterior of the International Space Station, shows heightened activity at Iran's Imam Khomeini space center, company representatives say.
Iran Space Monkey
Iran successfully launched its second monkey into space on Dec. 14, 2013, landing it safely on Earth after a 15-minute ride, according to Iranian officials. [Read the Full Story and see Video Here]
IRNA rocket
A live monkey was reportedly launched into space aboard an Iranian capsule called Pishgam, which means "pioneer."
Iran's Space-Traveling Monkey #2
Iranian space officials announced Monday (Jan. 28, 2013) that they have successfully launched a live monkey into space.
Iran's Space-Traveling Monkey
Iranian space officials announced Monday (Jan. 28, 2013) that they have successfully launched a live monkey into space.
Iran Sets its Space Sights Higher After Satellite Launch
This still from a video by the Fars News Agency posted to the Omid satellite Web site shows the Safir-2 rocket launch in February 2009.
Iranian Satellite, Artist's Conception
Artist's conception of Iran's small Earth-watching satellite "Promise of Science and Industry," a 50-kilogram satellite, which launched into orbit on Feb. 3, 2012 atop Iran's Safir 1-B rocket.
SP_120214_iran_satellite_space_race.jpg
3rd Iranian Launch Heats Up Space Race