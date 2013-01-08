Milky Way Galaxy Sparkles Over Mountains in Iran (Photo)

Amir H. Abolfath of The World at Night took this photo of the Milky Way over Alamut Valley in the Alborz Mountains of Iran in August 2010.

The serene Milky Way galaxy towers over Alamut Valley in Iran in this spectacular night sky photo.

Amir H. Abolfath of The World at Night took this stunning photo from the Alborz Mountains of Iran in August 2010.

Scientists estimate the Milky Way galaxy contains roughly 400 billion stars bound together by gravity. Above the glow of the mountains, the barred spiral galaxy appears as a faint band in the sky. In the image, car headlights can be seen on a winding road in the valley. Lights from nearby cities also reflect within southern horizon clouds.

