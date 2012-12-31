Night Sky Observing Guide: January 2013 (Sky Maps)

Quadrantid 2013 Sky Map

The Quadrantid meteor shower should give skywatchers looking up at the Eastern sky (shown here) a good show when it peaks in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan. 3) this week.

Last Quarter Moon, January 2013

On Friday, Jan. 4, the last quarter moon should be most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky.

January 2013 New Moon

Friday, Jan. 11, marks the first new moon of 2013.

First Quarter Moon, January 2013

The first quarter moon can be seen on Friday, Jan. 18.

Full Moon, January 2013

The first full moon of 2013 will occur on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Jupiter and the moon Jan. 2013

Jupiter and the moon will appear in the same part of the sky on Monday, Jan. 21.

Venus and the moon January 2013

At sunrise on Thursday, Jan. 10 Venus and the moon will be in the same part of the sky.