Trending

Night Sky Observing Guide: January 2013 (Sky Maps)

By Skywatching 

Quadrantid 2013 Sky Map

Starry Night Software

The Quadrantid meteor shower should give skywatchers looking up at the Eastern sky (shown here) a good show when it peaks in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan. 3) this week.

Last Quarter Moon, January 2013

Starry Night Software

On Friday, Jan. 4, the last quarter moon should be most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky.

January 2013 New Moon

Starry Night Software

Friday, Jan. 11, marks the first new moon of 2013.

First Quarter Moon, January 2013

Starry Night Software

The first quarter moon can be seen on Friday, Jan. 18.

Full Moon, January 2013

Starry Night Software

The first full moon of 2013 will occur on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Jupiter and the moon Jan. 2013

Starry Night Software

Jupiter and the moon will appear in the same part of the sky on Monday, Jan. 21.

Venus and the moon January 2013

Starry Night Software

At sunrise on Thursday, Jan. 10 Venus and the moon will be in the same part of the sky.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.