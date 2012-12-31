NASA's Z-1 Spacesuit: Buzz Lightyear's Duds (Photos)

Z-1 Spacesuit Prototype

The Z-1 spacesuit will potentially be used to explore different planets.

The Z-1 is NASA’s next generation spacesuit, a prototype of which is pictured at the Johnson Space Center.

Planned for use by astronauts as they travel to new deep-space locations, the next generation suit will incorporate a number of technology advances to shorten preparation time, improve safety and boost astronaut capabilities during spacewalks and surface activities.

This new spacesuit prototype from NASA might reinvent the ways astronauts experience space.

NASA aimed to design the Z-1 around the most challenging aspects of any mission astronauts might be faced with.

The suit designed not only to help astronauts comfortably maneuver during spacewalks in microgravity, but also to deftly move about when walking on the surface of a planet or other smaller heavenly body, like an asteroid.

Introducing NASA'S Future Spacesuit, the Z-1 (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com contributor

Being developed for missions in 2015 and beyond, the Z-1 improves mobility for walks on the moon and Mars.

Karl Tate, SPACE.com

From International Orange to space-age silver, Astronauts' spacesuits have a varied and colorful history. The United States has used at least eight distinct spacesuit models throughout its roughly 50 years of manned spaceflight. Meanwhile, Russia and China have their own versions of space duds.