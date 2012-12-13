Trending

Space History Photo: M2-F1 in Tow

By Spaceflight 

space history, lifting bodies, dryden aircraft
The M2-F1, a wingless landing body, is towed behind a C-47.
(Image: © NASA.)

In this historic photo from the U.S. space agency, the M2-F1 lifting body is seen being towed behind a C-47 at the Flight Research Center (later redesignated the Dryden Flight Research Center), Edwards, California in 1964. The wingless, lifting body aircraft design was initially conceived as a means of landing an aircraft horizontally after atmospheric re-entry. The absence of wings would make the extreme heat of re-entry less damaging to the vehicle.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.