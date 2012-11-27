Art in Space: 'The Last Pictures' by Trevor Paglen (Photos)

The Last Pictures Book

Creative Time Books/University of California Press

The Last Pictures – space art project headed for geostationary orbit and coming to a bookstore near you.

"The Last Pictures" Montage 1

Trevor Paglen and Creative Time

"The Last Pictures" art project was created by Trevor Paglen to travel into space on the Echostar 16 satellite, where it my last for a billion years. Creative Time commissioned the project. Top row (l to r): Cherry Blossoms; The Pit Scene, Lascaux Cave; Grinnell Glacier, Glacier National Park, Montana, 1940; Grinnell Glacier, Glacier National Park, Montana, 2006. Bottom row (l to r): Narbona Panel, Canyon de Chelly, Navajo Nation; Waterspout, Florida Keys; Suez Canal, Egypt; Dust Storm, Stratford, Texas.

"The Last Pictures" Montage 2

Trevor Paglen and Creative Time

"The Last Pictures" montage. Top row (l to r): Soyuz FG Rocket Launch, Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan; Typhoon, Japan, Early Twentieth Century; Greek and Armenian Orphan Refugees Experience the Sea for the First Time, Marathon, Greece; Earthrise. Bottom row (l to r): Old Operating Theater, St. Thomas Church, Southwark, London; Glimpses of America, American National Exhibition, Moscow World’s Fair; Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Migrants Seen by Predator Drone, U.S.-Mexico Border.

Soyuz FG Rocket Launch

Trevor Paglen and Creative Time

"The Last Pictures" art project includes this photo of a Soyuz FG rocket launch, Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

Typhoon, Japan, Early Twentieth Century

Trevor Paglen and Creative Time

"The Last Pictures" art project includes this photo of a typhoon, Japan, early twentieth century.

Greek and Armenian Orphan Refugees

Trevor Paglen and Creative Time

"The Last Pictures" art project includes this photo of Greek and Armenian orphan refugees experiencing the sea for the first time, Marathon, Greece.

Old Operating Theater, St. Thomas Church, Southwark, London

Trevor Paglen and Creative Time

"The Last Pictures" art project includes this photo of the old operating theater, St. Thomas Church, Southwark, London.

Proton Rocket Carrying Echostar 16

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

The Russian Proton rocket carrying the Echostar 16 satellite and artwork by artist Trevor Paglen is raised into launch position for its Nov. 21, 2012, launch into orbit from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Proton Rocket Carrying Echostar 16#2

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

Proton Rocket Carrying Echostar 16 #3

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

Trevor Paglen, Creator of "The Last Pictures"

Trevor Paglen

Artist Trevor Paglen created "The Last Pictures" art project for space launch. The project was commissioned by Creative Time