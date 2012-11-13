Total Solar Eclipse Webcasts: Watch Tuesday's Sun Event Here

This close-up view of the July 11, 2010, total solar eclipse's second diamond ring reveals a number of prominences as well as the pinkish layer of the sun’s atmosphere called the chromosphere.

The moon will block the sun today in a total solar eclipse, but only for spectators in parts of Australia and in the southern Pacific Ocean. For the rest of us, several webcasts will be available to remotely watch the celestial alignment of the sun and moon.

The only total solar eclipse of 2012 will begin at 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT) today, though it will be early Wednesday morning (Nov. 14) for observers watching the event in Australia.

The path of totality is about 108 miles (174 kilometers) wide and 9,000 miles (14,500 km) long, and covers a three-hour period. Much of the solar eclipse's path is over the open Pacific Ocean, making it difficult to observe. [Video: Watch Path of Nov. 13-14 Total Solar Eclipse]

Slooh Space Camera webcast

For solar fans not in the eclipse's path, the Slooh Space Camera will provide a free webcast of the eclipse from Cairns, Australia, beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT). You can see Slooh's stream below, including pre-eclipse events:

A direct link to the Slooh webcast is here: http://www.slooh.com.

Panasonic Eclipse Live by Solar Power 1 webcast

Panasonic is providing a live total solar eclipse webcast from northern Australia. The webcast is powered by Panasonic's high-efficiency HIT solar panels. Watch live below:

Direct link: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/panasonic-eclipse-live-by-solar-power-1

Tourism Tropical North Queensland webcast

The Tourism Tropical North Queensland, a tourism bureau, meanwhile, is expecting 60,000 spectators to watch the solar eclipse from Cairns. It is working with the Astronomical Association of Queensland and NASA to webcast the eclipse. The webcast will begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), which corresponds to 5 a.m. local time in Queensland, and will be carried here:

A direct link to the Cairns tourism group's webcast is here: http://www.ustream.tv/cairnseclipse2012.

North Dakota eclipse chasers webcast

The University of North Dakota has sent a team of eclipse chasers to Cairns to capture views of the total solar eclipse. The webcast will begin at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) here: http://www.sems.und.edu.

or on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SemsSunEarthMoonSystem.

Warning: If you are planning to watch the total solar eclipse in person, be extremely careful. Never look directly at the sun, either with the naked eye or through telescopes or binoculars without the proper filters. To safely view solar eclipses, you can purchase special solar filters or No. 14 welder's glass to wear over your eyes. Standard sunglasses will NOT provide sufficient protection.

Tuesday's solar eclipse is not the only skywatching treat to grace the November skies.

The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks overnight Saturday (Nov. 17), and then flares back up for a later show on Nov. 20, according to SPACE.com's skywatching columnist Joe. Rao. November's skywatching events conclude on Nov. 28 with a penumbral eclipse of the full moon.

Editor's note: If you are in Australia or along the solar eclipse path and snap an amazing photo of Tuesday's total solar eclipse that you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please send images, comments and location information to managing editor Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com.



