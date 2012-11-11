Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Nov. 11, 2012

Obama Bobbles in Space, Australia Gets Eclipsed and our Favorite Spy in Space
Last week an Obama bobblehead was sent to space, astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson may have found superman's "home" planet and scientists ranks teh best space photos ever made. See the top stories of the last week here.
FIRST STOP: Obama Win Keeps NASA on Course — Toward an Asteroid
President Barack Obama's re-election Tuesday night (Nov. 6) means NASA will likely continue along its current path, working to get astronauts to an asteroid by 2025 among other goals. [Full Story]
NEXT: Total Solar Eclipse 2012: Moon's Shadow Takes Australian Walkabout Next Week
For the first time in more than two years, a total eclipse of the Sun will be visible on Nov. 14 and for this one Australia will be the host country. [Full Story]
NEXT: NASA May Unveil New Manned Moon Missions Soon
With the presidential election now over, NASA may be poised to make a big announcement about its moon exploration plans, experts say. [Full Story]
NEXT: Superman's Home Planet Krypton 'Found'
Astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson came to Superman's rescue in finding a plausible star to play host to the superhero's home planet, Krypton. [Full Story]
NEXT: 'Super-Earth' Alien Planet May Be Habitable for Life
Astronomers have detected a super-Earth alien planet in the habitable zone of a star just 44 light-years from Earth. [Full Story]
NEXT: Pristine Moon Crater Could Help Unlock Impacts' Secrets
Scientists trying to understand the evolution of impact craters on Earth and other rocky bodies have found a good case study on the moon. [Full Story]
NEXT: Surprising 'Mini' Supermassive Black Hole Found in Unlikely Home
Using NASA's Chandra X-Ray space telescope, astronomers have discovered one of the smallest supermassive black holes in middle of an unlikely host galaxy. [Full Story]
NEXT: The Best Space Photos Ever: Astronauts & Scientists Weigh in
SPACE.com asked scientists, photographers, authors and space leaders for their favorite space photos. Here’s what we found. [Full Story]
NEXT: Star Formation Sputtering Out Across the Universe
The rate of star formation is just 3 percent what it was in the early universe, and it should continue to slow, researchers say. [Full Story]
NEXT: Obama Bobblehead Launched Into Stratosphere (Romney, Too)
The presidential campaign was quite a rollercoaster for Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, but it couldn't compare to the ride their bobblehead dolls took earlier this week. [Full Story]
