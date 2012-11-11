Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Nov. 11, 2012

Obama Bobbles in Space, Australia Gets Eclipsed and our Favorite Spy in Space

United Artists

Last week an Obama bobblehead was sent to space, astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson may have found superman's "home" planet and scientists ranks teh best space photos ever made. See the top stories of the last week here.

FIRST STOP: Obama Win Keeps NASA on Course — Toward an Asteroid

Obama Win Keeps NASA on Course — Toward an Asteroid

whitehouse.gov

President Barack Obama's re-election Tuesday night (Nov. 6) means NASA will likely continue along its current path, working to get astronauts to an asteroid by 2025 among other goals. [Full Story]

NEXT: Total Solar Eclipse 2012: Moon's Shadow Takes Australian Walkabout Next Week

Total Solar Eclipse 2012: Moon's Shadow Takes Australian Walkabout Next Week

Fred Espenak/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

For the first time in more than two years, a total eclipse of the Sun will be visible on Nov. 14 and for this one Australia will be the host country. [Full Story]

NEXT: NASA May Unveil New Manned Moon Missions Soon

NASA May Unveil New Manned Moon Missions Soon

Lockheed Martin

With the presidential election now over, NASA may be poised to make a big announcement about its moon exploration plans, experts say. [Full Story]

NEXT: Superman's Home Planet Krypton 'Found'

Superman's Home Planet Krypton 'Found'

DC Comics

Astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson came to Superman's rescue in finding a plausible star to play host to the superhero's home planet, Krypton. [Full Story]

NEXT: 'Super-Earth' Alien Planet May Be Habitable for Life

'Super-Earth' Alien Planet May Be Habitable for Life

J. Pinfield, for the RoPACS network at the University of Hertfordshire.

Astronomers have detected a super-Earth alien planet in the habitable zone of a star just 44 light-years from Earth. [Full Story]

NEXT: Pristine Moon Crater Could Help Unlock Impacts' Secrets

Pristine Moon Crater Could Help Unlock Impacts' Secrets

NASA/GFSC/ASU

Scientists trying to understand the evolution of impact craters on Earth and other rocky bodies have found a good case study on the moon. [Full Story]

NEXT: Surprising 'Mini' Supermassive Black Hole Found in Unlikely Home

Surprising 'Mini' Supermassive Black Hole Found in Unlikely Home

X-ray: NASA/CXC/George Mason Univ/N.Secrest et al; Optical: SDSS

Using NASA's Chandra X-Ray space telescope, astronomers have discovered one of the smallest supermassive black holes in middle of an unlikely host galaxy. [Full Story]

NEXT: The Best Space Photos Ever: Astronauts & Scientists Weigh in

The Best Space Photos Ever: Astronauts & Scientists Weigh in

NASA/ESA, The Hubble Key Project Team and The High-Z Supernova Search Team

SPACE.com asked scientists, photographers, authors and space leaders for their favorite space photos. Here’s what we found. [Full Story]

NEXT: Star Formation Sputtering Out Across the Universe

Star Formation Sputtering Out Across the Universe

ESA/Hubble & NASA

The rate of star formation is just 3 percent what it was in the early universe, and it should continue to slow, researchers say. [Full Story]

NEXT: Obama Bobblehead Launched Into Stratosphere (Romney, Too)

Obama Bobblehead Launched Into Stratosphere (Romney, Too)

Earth to Sky Calculus Club

The presidential campaign was quite a rollercoaster for Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, but it couldn't compare to the ride their bobblehead dolls took earlier this week. [Full Story]

NEXT: James Bond in Space