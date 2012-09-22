Astronauts Explore Caves in Mock Space Mission (Photos)

CAVES

ESA–V. Crobu

Cave photography is both a science and an art! Usually a lens exposure of around 30 seconds is used to give enough time for multiple flashes to light up different areas of the cave in order to get the correct illumination. It doesn't have to be a flash, sometime helmet lights or flashlights can be used but then the white balance has to be adjusted for the different frequencies of 'white' light that is used. This photo was taken on September 4, 2012.

CAVES 2012 Team

ESA–V. Crobu

An international crew of six astronauts are training for a caving adventure designed to prepare them for spaceflight. There are many similarities to spaceflight such as a lack of day–night cycle, sensory deprivation, minimal hygiene and the necessity to work as a team and solve problems together. From left: Roscosmos’ cosmonaut Nikolai Tikhonov, David Saint-Jacques from the Canadian Space Agency, NASA’s Drew Feustel, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA’s Soichi Noguchi and Mike Fincke from USA. This photo was taken on September 12, 2012.

Descending into hell

ESA-V.Crobu

The cavenauts head to deeper and darker regions of the Sa Grutta caves. This photo was taken on September 4, 2012.

Getting Microbiological Samples

ESA–V. Crobu

The cavenauts getting microbiological samples. This photo was taken on September 5, 2012.

The Astronauts Discover Paradise

ESA–V. Crobu

CAVES, an abbreviation of Cooperative Adventure for Valuing and Exercising human behaviour and performance Skills, prepares astronauts to work safely and effectively and solve problems as a multicultural team while exploring uncharted areas using space procedures. This photo was taken on September 11, 2012.

Welcome to Paradise

ESA–V. Crobu

Synchronised Swimming

ESA–V. Crobu

The astronauts in ESA's CAVES training show their hidden skills. This photo was taken on September 10, 2012.

Splash!

ESA–V. Crobu

Underground life?

ESA-V.Crobu

Mapping the Cave

ESA–V. Crobu

Exploration Begins

ESA–V. Crobu

The cavenauts descend into the Sa Grutta caves in Sardinia for their week of living and training underground. This photo was taken on September 9, 2012.