Celebrating Neil Armstrong: Memorial Service at National Cathedral (Photos)

The Space Window at National Cathedral

The 'Space Window' was designed by St. Louis artist Rodney Winfield and fabricated under his supervision. Whirling stars and orbiting planets are depicted in orange, red and white on a deep blue and green field. It was dedicated in 1974 on the fifth anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Neil Armstrong's public memorial service was held at the National Cathedral on Sept. 13, 2012.

Neil Armstrong Memorial Service at National Cathedral

Hundreds attended the public memorial service for astronaut Neil Armstrong at Washington National Cathedral, Sept. 13, 2012.

Armstrong Memorial Service

Apollo 17 mission commander Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, speaks during a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Armstrong Memorial Service

Carol Armstrong, center, her son Eric, right, and daughter Molly Van Wagenen hold their hands to their hearts during a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Bolden at Armstrong Memorial Service

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden delivers a tribute during a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, at the Washington National Cathedral. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Space Window at National Cathedral

The 'Space Window' at Washington National Cathedral features a moon rock returned to Earth by Neil Armstrong and his Apollo 11 crew. The cathedral hosted a memorial service for Armstrong on Sept. 13, 2012 to mark the passing of the first moonwalker.

Glenn, Krall at Armstrong Memorial Service

Former U.S. Sen. John Glenn, left, and musician Diana Krall bow their heads in prayer during a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, at the Washington National Cathedral. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Armstrong Memorial Service

Apollo 17 mission commander Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, looks skyward during a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Buzz Aldrin, John Glenn at Armstrong Memorial

Astronauts Buzz Aldrin (front row, 2nd from left) and John Glenn (front row, at right) attended the Neil Armstrong memorial service in Washi

The Honorable Charles F. Bolden, Jr. Presents the Flag to Mrs. Neil Armstrong

Mrs. Neil Armstrong receives the American flag that was flown at half-mast over Mission Control at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Tex., on the day of her husband’s passing, August 25, 2012. NASA Administrator Bolden presents the flag.

Michael Collins Reads Prayers at Armstrong Memorial

Astronaut Michael Collins reads prayers at the Neil Armstrong memorial service in Washington National Cathedral, Washington, DC, on September 13, 2012.