Remembering Neil Armstrong: Private Memorial Service (Photos)

Neil Armstrong Remembered: Tribute

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A memorial tribute from the Smithsonian is seen at the entrance of a private memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Neil Armstrong Remembered: Honor Guard

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard from Washington, D.C., present the Colors during a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Neil Armstrong Remembered: Missing Man

NASA/Bill Ingalls

U.S. Navy F/A-18 jets from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, from Naval Air Station Oceana (Va.) fly in a "Missing Man" formation over the Camargo Club following a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

John Glenn at Neil Armstrong's Memorial

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Former Sen. John Glenn and his wife Annie listen during a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Neil Armstrong Remembered: Wife & Granddaughter

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Carol Armstrong, wife of Neil Armstrong, and Piper Van Wagenen, one of 10 grandchildren, are seen during a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Neil Armstrong Memorial: Granddaughter Speaks

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Piper Van Wagenen, one of Neil Armstrong's 10 grandchildren, speaks during a memorial service celebrating the life of her grandfather, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Neil Armstrong Memorial: Granddaughter

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Piper Van Wagenen, one of Neil Armstrong's 10 grandchildren, is seen during preparation of a memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Neil Armstrong's Friend Speaks at Service

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Businessman and friend of Neil Armstrong, Charles Mechem, speaks during a memorial service celebrating the life of Armstrong, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25.

Neil Armstrong's Son Remembers Father

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Mark Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, speaks during a memorial service celebrating the life of his father, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Neil Armstrong's Son Eric Speaks at Service

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Eric "Rick" Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, speaks during a memorial service celebrating the life of his father, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.

Neil Armstrong Honored: Apollo 11 Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Apollo 11 Astronauts Michael Collins, left, and Buzz Aldrin talk at a private memorial service celebrating the life of Neil Armstrong, Aug. 31, 2012, at the Camargo Club in Cincinnati. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.