Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Aug. 19, 2012

Meteor Showers, Scientist Spoofs and Sun's Strange Shape

NASA/SDO

In the seven days we've seen new images from the Curiosity Rover, watched the spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower and laughed along with a spoof of the Mars mission scientists. But which story takes the top spot?

Root for your favorite space news story of the week here in our latest voting round!

FIRST STOP: Even Bruce Willis Couldn't Save Earth from 'Armageddon' Asteroid

Even Bruce Willis Couldn't Save Earth from 'Armageddon' Asteroid

ESA

Bruce Willis couldn’t really have saved us from that giant asteroid as seen in the movie “Armageddon,” a new study argues. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: 'We're NASA and We Know It': Hilarious Music Video Spoofs Mars Rover Team

US Military's Hypersonic X-51A Aircraft Fails Seconds After Launch

U.S. Air Force

An experimental U.S. military drone built to fly at blistering speeds of up to 3,600 mph — six times the speed of sound — plunged instead into the Pacific Ocean just seconds into a test flight on Tuesday (Aug. 14), Air Force officials say. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Britney Spears to Mars Rover: What's New on the Red Planet?

Mars Rover Celebrity: Q & A with 'Mohawk Guy' Bobak Ferdowsi

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Q&A with Bobak Ferdowsi, the Curiosity rover team member who has achieved national fame as the “mohawk guy.” [Full Story

NEXT STOP: US Military's Hypersonic X-51A Aircraft Fails Seconds After Launch

'We're NASA and We Know It': Hilarious Music Video Spoofs Mars Rover Team

Satire

The engineers that landed NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity on the surface of Mars are the subject of a new, hilarious spoof video. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Mars Rover Celebrity: Q & A with 'Mohawk Guy' Bobak Ferdowsi

Britney Spears to Mars Rover: What's New on the Red Planet?

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Pop star Britney Spears is more than a music diva. She's also, apparently, a Mars rover fan. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Humanity Responds to 'Alien' Wow Signal, 35 Years Later

Humanity Responds to 'Alien' Wow Signal, 35 Years Later

The Ohio State University Radio Observatory and the North American AstroPhysical Observatory (NAAPO)

More than 10,000 Twitter messages, plus have been beamed into space in response to what's called the Wow! signal, an intriguing radio signal detected on Aug. 15, 1977 that some thought was a call from extraterrestrials. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: The Sun's Strange Shape Revealed

The Sun's Strange Shape Revealed

NASA/SDO

In a strange twist of solar physics, the shape of our sun is rounder than previously thought, yet at the same time, it is also flatter — or squashed — more often, making the star wider at the middle than at its poles, scientists say. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Houston's Hidden Space Shuttle Opening to Public Tours

Houston's Hidden Space Shuttle Opening to Public Tours

collectSPACE.com/Robert Z. Pearlman

As NASA has readied its retired space shuttles to set sail for their museum homes, the agency has also been quietly preparing its least-known orbiter vehicle to stay in place. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Record-Breaking Galaxy Cluster May Be Most Massive Ever

Record-Breaking Galaxy Cluster May Be Most Massive Ever

Chandra X-ray Observatory

Scientists have made a new discovery in deep space, a massive galaxy cluster that is shattering some records. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Hunt Is On for Gravity Waves in Space-Time

Hunt Is On for Gravity Waves in Space-Time

K. Thorne (Caltech) and T. Carnahan (NASA GSFC)

Gravitational waves, ripples in space-time created by violent events such as collisions of black holes, could be spotted soon by the LIGO detector. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: NASA Names New Chief Astronaut