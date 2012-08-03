Trending

Photographer Captures 1st Full Moon of August

By Skywatching 

first full moon august skywatching
The first of two full moons in August rises over Paris, France in this night sky photo. Astrophotographer VegaStar Carpentier took this photo Aug. 1, 2012 from Paris, France using a Canon EOS 1000D.
(Image: © VegaStar Carpentier)

It was a marvelous night for a full moon as seen in this stunning skywatching image.

August will have two full moons  this year. The second full moon will take place on Aug. 31, called a blue moon.  Extra days in a solar year accumulate faster than that of a lunar cycle making an extra full moon every two to three years. It takes a "synodic" month or 29.53 days between one full moon to the next. The full moon occurs when it can fully reflect the light of the sun giving it a beautiful glow.

