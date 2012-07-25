Live Video: NewSpace 2012 Conference

08:15 -- 09:00 Back to THE Future -- Making the Vision a Priority As NewSpace firms begin flying, they must first cross through the airspace of public opinion, where they and their goals are being re-defined in terms of the old paradigm of servicing the government or to provide frivolous entertainment for the 1%. Thus the old school can dismiss the idea of helping create a new industry that will open the frontier in favor of making sure NASA gets a ride to the ISS, and regular people see no connection between what is happening and themselves. We must stop playing around the edges as a movement and get to the heart of the matter. It is time to stop fighting for scraps from someone else’s agenda and change the agenda completely. It is time to get back to the Vision of settling space as the central and driving goal of human spaceflight, and to make it official – thus creating a new blueprint by which to make decisions in space and a new yardstick by which to measure progress. Mr. Tumlinson will address this concept, and also explain his new EarthLight Institute project. Rick Tumlinson

09:00 -- 10:15 The EarthLight Institute Presents: Mars Colony 2030 The ultimate goal of space exploration is space settlement: sending humans to live permanently beyond the cradle of Earth's atmosphere. People often assume that permanent settlement is many decades in the future. This need not be the case. There are many things we can do right now that would dramatically accelerate the pace of space settlement. With the right policy and technological choices attendees at NewSpace 2012 could well be among the first to live permanently in free space, on the moon and even on Mars. Bob Werb

Rick Tumlinson

10:15 -- 10:45 Networking Break

10:45 -- 12:00 The Endgame of the Google Lunar X-PRIZE Less than a decade after the Ansari X-PRIZE was won, a NewSpace revolution began with several companies on the verge of launching private suborbital flights in the next two years. With so many teams competing for their piece of the $30 million purse in the Google Lunar X-PRIZE, the question must be asked: What will come from all of this? Gregory Schmidt

Jim Crisafulli

Jonathan Hofeller

Amanda Stiles

Dennis Wingo

12:00 -- 13:30 Lunch: Rock On! History will look back at this decade as the true beginning of private space missions in partnership with scientific institutions, governments and academia. It is up to us to design this legacy exactly as we want to see it written. From private cargo and manned space travel to mapping our universe and protecting Planet Earth…we have the tools, the expertise and the will - so rock on. Ed Lu

13:30 -- 14:00 NASA's Technology Roadmap NASA's Office of the Chief Technologist has created a series of Space Technology Roadmaps that chart the way forward for numerous technologies related to spaceflight and NASA's goals over the next 30 years. NASA worked with the National Research Council and identified fourteen technology areas, then assigned agency specialists to describe each area’s top technical challenges, the spaceflight missions they could impact or enable, and – as a byproduct – the important terrestrial fields they could advance. NASA also has Technology Area Breakdown Structures for all fourteen technology areas. Dr. James Reuther

14:00 -- 15:15 Approaching the Tipping Point NASA's Technology Road Map identifies key technologies that will help NASA achieve its ultimate mid-term goal of landing humans on Mars, but the technological needs of Newspace may not be perfectly aligned with NASA. In this panel, we discuss what technology paths are critical to the success of Newspace, what technologies should be developed faster than NASA's roadmap plans for to allow a greater impact in the industry, and what technologies NASA forgot about that could help accelerate the progress of both NASA's goals and NewSpace's cash flow. Lynn Harper

Mark Bünger

Desiree Dudley

Todd Meyerrose

Charles Miller

15:15 -- 15:45 Networking Break

15:45 -- 16:15 Space is Virgin Territory Virgin Galactic is on the forefront of commercial space development. From launching humans into sub-orbital space to delivering small payloads to Low Earth Orbit, CEO George Whitesides will provide an update on current Virgin Galactic activities and the broader context within which these developments are being made. George Whitesides

16:15 -- 17:30 Opening the Space Frontier - On a Budget Sometimes progress is made through technological breakthroughs but sometimes progress is made by putting together what already exists (or is almost there) in new and innovative ways. This panel will look at these innovative ways that what we already have can be combined to enable new capabilities and reduced cost. These innovations will include not only technology but also innovation in organization and collaboration methods. Bruce Pittman

Jim Keravala

Ed McCullough

Charles Miller

Henry Vanderbilt

Dr. Simon P. Worden (Brig. Gen., USAF, ret.)

18:30 -- 19:30 Banquet Reception Come mingle and enjoy drinks with influential individuals in the industry with elegant entertainment from the Magnolia Jazz Band