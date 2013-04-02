Antimatter-Hunting AMS Experiment in Space (Photos)

AMS On-Orbit Image, June 29, 2012

NASA

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment hangs on the side of the International Space Station, June 29, 2012.

AMS Post-Install During STS-134 Mission

NASA

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment and an astronaut are seen in a reflected self-portrait outside the International Space Station, May 3, 2012.

AMS Soyuz Window View 30S Undock

NASA

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment hangs on the side of the International Space Station, as seen from the window of a Soyuz spacecraft, May 3, 2012.

Don Pettit Swaps AMS Laptop Hard Drive

NASA

Astronaut Don Pettit swaps the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer's laptop hard drive aboard the International Space Station, February 3, 2012.

AMS On-Orbit Image, July 12, 2011

NASA

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment hangs on the side of the International Space Station, July 12, 2011.

AMS STS-135 Flyaround View

NASA

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment seen during the STS-135 flyaround on July 19, 2011. Image was taken aboard space shuttle Atlantis after undocking on STS-135 Flight Day 12.

In Space

NASA

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer-2 (AMS) is seen in space shuttle Endeavour's payload bay after the shuttle reached orbit. Shortly after this image was taken, the AMS was moved from the payload bay to the station's starboard truss on May 19, 2011 (Flight Day 4).

AMS in the Clean Room

AMS-02 Collaboration

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a $2 billion experiment to hunt for cosmic rays in space, stands in the clean room at the European physics lab CERN before it is shipped to NASA to be launched on a space shuttle.

Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer - Artist's Concept

NASA

An artist's concept shows the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a particle physics detector that is installed on the starboard truss of the International Space Station.

Packing Up the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer

NASA/Glenn Benson

Technicians examine the $2 billion Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer instrument in a work stand ahead of its planned launch on NASA's space shuttle Endeavour. The AMS instrument will search for cosmic rays from the International Space Station.

Movin' Out

U.S. Mission Geneva/Eric Bridiers

Back on August 25, 2010, workers loaded the AMS (inside the metal box at right) aboard a giant U.S. Air Force Galaxy jet for a flight from Geneva International Airport to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.