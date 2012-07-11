Space History Photo: 2001:A Space Odyssey Space Station

The classic space station image from the movie 2001:A Space Odyssey, directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1968.

Praised for its special effects, the movie based its space station concept on Wernher Von Braun's model. Kubrick's station in the movie was 900 feet in diameter, orbited 200 miles above Earth, and was home to an international contingent of scientists, passengers, and bureaucrats.

