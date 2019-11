In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the S-II stage of the Saturn V rocket is hoisted onto the A-2 test stand in January of 1967 at the Mississippi Test Facility, now the Stennis Space Center. This was the second stage of the 364-foot tall Moon rocket. The second stage was powered by five J-2 engines.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).