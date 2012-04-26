Of all the private space taxi projects working with NASA, the commercial space company Blue Origin's efforts are the most secretive. Led by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Blue Origins is developing a biconic vehicle to ferry astronauts into orbit and back, while simultaneously developing suborbital vehicles for human spaceflight. See what we know about Blue Origin's secretive crew vehicle design for orbital flight in this SPACE.com infographic.
Blue Origin's Secretive Space Vehicle Explained (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
