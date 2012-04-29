Best Space Photos of the Week - April 29, 2012

Moon, Milky Way, and ALMA Telescope

ESO/S. Guisard (www.eso.org/~sguisard)

This amazing panorama depicts the site of ALMA, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, in the Chilean Andes. When ALMA is complete, it will have 54 of the 12-meter-diameter dishes shown. Above the array, the arc of the Milky Way glistens while the moon bathes the scene in an eerie light. ESO Photo Ambassador Stéphane Guisard took the shot, released April 23, 2012.

Shuttle Debuts on Broadway

NASA/Robert Markowitz

Space shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), is seen as it flies near the Empire State Building, Friday, April 27, 2012, in New York. Enterprise, NASA's prototype shuttle, arrived in New York to join the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum's space collection.

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Brian Emfinger

Brian Emfinger

Skywatcher and photographer Brian Emfinger captured this magnificent Lyrid fireball with the Milky Way in the background from Ozark, Ark., during the April 21-22 peak of the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower.

President Obama Spots Venus and the Moon

whitehouse.gov

President Obama eyes Venus and the crescent moon at Colorado's Buckley Air Force Base on April 24, 2012. Venus is at its brightest of the year this week.

Lava Coils in Cerberus Palus, Mars

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona]

Giant lava spirals on Mars, like these, patterned volcanic crust in Cerberus Palus on the Red Planet, scientists say.

Daytime Fireball Seen Over Nevada on April 22, 2012

Lisa Warren

A huge fireball was captured in the sky above Reno, Nevada on April 22, 2012.

Trails in Saturn's F Ring

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/QMUL

New Cassini photos show mini jet trails in Saturn's outermost F ring, likely created by snowballs flying through the icy ring.

Sombrero Galaxy

NASA/JPL-Caltech

The infrared vision of NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has revealed that the Sombrero galaxy -- named after its appearance in visible light to a wide-brimmed hat -- is in fact two galaxies in one. It is a large elliptical galaxy (blue-green) with a thin disk galaxy (partly seen in red) embedded within. Previous visible-light images led astronomers to believe the Sombrero was simply a regular flat disk galaxy.

Capturing a Water-Rich Asteroid

Planetary Resources, Inc.

Small, water-rich near-Earth asteroids can be captured by spacecraft, allowing their resources to be extracted, officials with the new company Planetary Resources say.

Star Cluster NGC 6604

ESO

The star cluster NGC 6604 is shown in this image taken by the Wide Field Imager, which is attached to the 2.2-meter MPG/ESO telescope at the La Silla Observatory in Chile.

Evaporating Blobs in Carina Nebula

ESA/Hubble, NASA

The brownish "blobs" floating at the upper right of this Hubble Space Telescope image are known as dark molecular clouds. The energy of light and winds from nearby stars break apart the dark dust grains that make the forms — reminiscent of painted words by artist Ed Ruscha — opaque, thus making them disappear. The Great Nebula in Carina lies about 7,500 light years away, toward the constellation of Keel (Carina).